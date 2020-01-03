Big 10 Finishes The Bowl Season With A Horrible 4-5 Record

The Big 10 didn’t have a good bowl season.

The conference, which is the best conference in all of college sports, finished the bowl season with a 4-5 record, and that’s simply not good enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 8:46pm PST

The only four teams to get wins were Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Minnesota. The MSU game doesn’t matter, but the other three wins are solid.

However, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan all losing major bowl games just isn’t acceptable. We don’t need to be perfect every year, but we need to be above .500.

The B1G simply can’t have poor bowl performances like this one.

RAPID REACTION: The refs rob Wisconsin of a Rose Bowl victory over Oregon. The officials should be ashamed with the calls they made. I’m disgusted and what happened tonight is an insult to America and freedom. pic.twitter.com/uHxS1Js7zi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2020

Look, the Big 10 is the most elite conference in all of college athletics. That’s the reality of the situation. If we want to maintain that status, we can’t go 4-5 in bowl season.

We just can’t do it. Teams like Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin simply have to win. I’d add in Michigan, but we all know they can’t beat anybody with a pulse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:34pm PST

We need to get much better. I’m not sure how we get there, but it needs to happen. Hopefully, this is just a one-off season, and we’re back to dominating again next year.