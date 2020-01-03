Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Welcome A Baby Girl

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she posted a message on Instagram that the two had welcomed a baby girl to the world.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens," the 47-year-old actress shared in a post on her social media account about the happy news of becoming a mom for the first time. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," she added. "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy."

Diaz continued, while explaining that they would not be posting any pictures or other details about their daughter to protect her privacy.

"So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute," "The Other Woman" star explained. "Some would even say RAD."

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the message concluded.

It all comes after Diaz and Madden, a lead guitarist for the rock band Good Charlotte, tied the knot in Jan. 2015, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Congratulations to the happy couple!