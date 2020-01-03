Politics

Cory Booker’s Campaign Struggles To Keep Up With Opponents’ Fundraising Efforts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) gestures at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and CNN’s presidential town hall, focused on LGBTQ issues, on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. It is the first Presidential event broadcast on a major news network focused on LGBTQ issues. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Chris White Tech Reporter
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign raked in just $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Booker campaign reported Friday.

More than half of the contributions were from new donors, and the average donation size was just under $23, the campaign reported. Booker’s campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, argued that the campaign is struggling to keep up as the senator’s white opponents are tapping into large donations.

“But to put it bluntly, we’re still behind the fundraising of a field of predominantly white candidates who have been able to haul in significantly greater sums of money or tap into their personal fortunes to fund their campaigns,” Demissie said in a statement Friday.

Democratic candidates are pulling in more money.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, for instance, announced in December that he raised $34.5 million in the final months of 2019, while former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg brought in $24.7 million during that period of time.

Regardless who is in front, Booker’s campaign had its best quarter by far. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says He Raised $34.5 Million In 4th Quarter, $10 Million Less Than Trump)

Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg speaks during the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 19, 2019. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg speaks. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re thrilled to have closed out 2019 with our best fundraising quarter yet, despite not being able to join the December debate stage due to the artificial thresholds that prevented viable candidates from participating,” Demissie added.

Demissie suggested in September that Booker would drop out if he was unable to raise $1.7 million in the final week of the quarter. Booker reached the goal, but it might not be enough to overcome a large deficit.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota raised $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and increase from where she was the quarter before.

