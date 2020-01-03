DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge

Rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night.

DaBaby is being held in prison due to an outstanding warrant found in Texas, according to a report published by the Associated Press. Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados said the rapper will stay in custody until further notice in an email to the outlet.

Here’s the video allegedly showing him being detained ???????????????????????? https://t.co/WaCDokkxXr https://t.co/QWuiJGbuzY — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) January 3, 2020



The battery charge stemmed from an incident that occurred between the rapper and a promoter. The man claimed he gave DaBaby $30,000 to perform at Cafe Iguana in Pembroke Pines. When he gave the cash to the rapper, DaBaby accused the man of shorting him $10,000.

After getting in an argument, DaBaby allegedly punched a man who was with the music promoter. The promoter then went to the hotel room and called police. (RELATED: Rapper DaBaby Detained After Concert And Giving Out Toys To Underprivileged Kids, Issued Pot Citation)

DaBaby showed up to the hotel room, where the promoter and the man who was punched identified the rapper.

The rapper was also cited for possession of marijuana a few days before Christmas.

As previously reported, DaBaby was detained in the parking lot of Bojangles Arena after police found marijuana inside the rapper’s vehicle.

DaBaby accused the police of illegally searching his vehicle while he was performing.

“They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars,” DaBaby told the media at the time.