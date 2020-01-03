Ex-CIA Senior Officer Daniel Hoffman Explains Trump’s Qasem Soleimani Air Strike

Fmr. CIA Station Chief and Fox News Contributor Daniel Hoffman explained what Americans can expect from President Donald Trump’s killing of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani.

Hoffman has extensive experience working in the Middle East, serving as a Senior Clandestine Services officer in the CIA before retiring. He explains what the U.S. intelligence community is up to now that Iran has vowed vengeance for Soleimani’s death-by-drone-strike at an Iraqi airport Thursday night. Soleimani was the leader of the Iranian Quds force and was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and thousands of others. (RELATED: Trump Explains His Decision To Drone Strike Soleimani)

“I’m just wary about speculating. Words matter,” Hoffman told the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom. “I wish more of our elected officials would just hold their rhetorical fire. Let politics hold at the water’s edge for just a moment while we get more information from the administration.”

