New Information On Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Pimp, Makes It Sound An Awful Lot Like She Really Was A Spy

Daily Mail and New York Post both published reports suggesting Ghislaine Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madame, has been trading blackmail material for shelter in a number of foreign countries, including both the United Kingdom and Israel.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Friday to discuss how this new information fits into the narrative that Maxwell and Epstein were international intelligence operatives.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!