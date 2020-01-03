Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump After Soleimani Death

Iraqis celebrated in the streets Thursday and thanked President Donald Trump after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

There were allegedly chants celebrating his death and cake specially designed to thank the U.S. president for taking out one of the world’s greatest sources of terror. (RELATED: U.S. To Send 1000 Troops To Middle East To Counter Iran Threat)

Iraqis are celebrating. You don’t need to know Arabic to understand what they’re saying: “Ding dong the witch is dead!” | pic.twitter.com/v0wPdNFb8P — Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020

Happy Iraqis bake cakes and sweets to celebrate the bright morning after and to thank President Trump | pic.twitter.com/tofOSI3cyz — Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020

Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport, which killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force. The U.S. accused Soleimani of having orchestrated the attack earlier this week on the U.S. embassy in Iraq. (RELATED: President Trump Suggests John Kerry Violated The Logan Act Over Iran)

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the Pentagon said in a statement released Thursday night.