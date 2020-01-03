Jennifer Lopez Admits She Thought About Stripping Before Career Took Off

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the early days of her dancing career and admitted she thought about stripping before her career really took off.

“I did,” the 50-year-old actress shared during an interview with W magazine in a piece published Friday. “There was a moment in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“They said, ‘You won’t need to be topless,'” she added. “It sounded awfully good when I was broke and eating pizza every day, but I never did it.” (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Lopez, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as stripper Ramona in “Hustlers” also shared that she was really “nervous” about taking on the role because the part was darker than other characters she’s played.

“I was a little nervous about doing this movie because I had never played someone this dark or complicated,” the “Second Act” star shared. “I liked that Ramona, the character I play, and the other strippers were looked at as equals to their patrons, the guys on Wall Street.”

“Ramona reminded me of that girlfriend we all have who is exciting but can also get you into trouble,” she added. “You always miss that friend when she’s gone, but when you get together, you worry you might find yourself in some crazy situation. That’s Ramona.”