Joe ‘No Malarkey’ Biden Tells Iowans He Supported The Bin Laden Raid. History Says Otherwise

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Holds Campaign Town Halls In New Hampshire

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a Fox News reporter Friday that he did not advise former President Barack Obama against ordering the attack that killed Islamic terrorist Osama bin Laden, but video footage and documentary evidence counters his claim.

“If you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you can stop an imminent attack on Americans but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terror leader, would you pull the trigger?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden during an Iowa campaign stop.

“Well, we did,” Biden responded. “Guy’s name was Osama bin Laden.”

“Didn’t you tell President Obama not to go after bin Laden?” Doocy asked.

“No, I didn’t. I didn’t,” Biden insisted.

Trump communications staffer Zach Parkinson tweeted footage of Biden in 2012 explaining his role in the 2011 raid planning, saying: “The president, he went around the table with all the senior people, including the chiefs of staff, and he said, ‘I have to make a decision. What is your opinion?’ He started with the national security advisor, the Secretary of State, and he ended with me. … He said, ‘Joe, what do you think?’ And I said … ‘Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go.'” (RELATED: CNN Anchor Describes Bin Laden’s Death As A ‘Nothing Burger’ Compared To Soleimani Killing)

In the subsequent thread, Parkinson showed how the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate gradually changed his story:

Documentary evidence from administration contemporaries including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney and others showed that Biden indeed opposed the raid, according to Parkinson.

Finally, Parkinson tweeted 2012 debate footage showing Obama himself confirming his former vice president’s position:

“When it comes to going after Osama bin Laden, you said, well, any president would make that call,” Obama told former GOP nominee Mitt Romney. “But when you were a candidate in 2008 … you said we shouldn’t move heaven and earth to get one man, and you said we should ask Pakistan for permission. … And even some in my own party, including my current vice president, had the same critique as you did.”