Report: Kylie Jenner Deletes Instagram Snap After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Kylie Jenner reportedly quickly deleted an Instagram snap showing her rocking “twist braids” after being accused of cultural appropriation.

The 22-year-old reality star reportedly shared a photo Thursday on her social media account showing her with platinum blonde braids in an outtake from a photo shoot she did for a Paper Magazine 2019 cover shoot, per Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morelli Brothers (@morellibrothers) on Jan 2, 2020 at 2:26pm PST

Shortly after posting the shot, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star reportedly got called out for cultural appropriation in the comments section of her post, per the Daily Mail.(RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

The outlet claimed Jenner got the backlash over the “twist braids,” a style commonly used by black women.

Despite deleting the snap, the outlet noted that the picture still exits on Jenner’s Instagram story as well as on the photographer’s, Luca and Alessandro Morelli, who she tagged in the shot.

“Happy New Year People! @kyliejenner by @morellibrothers #gwenstefani,” the Morelli Brothers captioned the picture of Jenner.

One person commented on the Morelli Brother’s page stating, “Kylie posting this and then deleting it immediately because of the hate is just sad.”

Another person claimed to have watched the hate comments come in and the reality star’s quick response, “I saw it myself. Had notifications on. Clicked on it and saw a few bad comments. Refreshed and it was gone. I ain’t blinddd.”

While another person noted that Kylie was getting negative comments from people stating that the braids didn’t “look cute” on her and to “stop trying.”