REPORT: Matt Lauer Dating Again After Finalizing Divorce

Disgraced news anchor Matt Lauer is reportedly dating again following the finalization of his divorce.

The former “Today” show co-host has been spotted multiple times with marketing guru Shamin Abas, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Abas and Lauer have reportedly been friends for over ten years, the outlet reported. However, the relationship just turned romantic after he finalized his divorce with ex-wife Annette Roque.

“Matt and Shamin have known each other for many years, as she spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, as does he,” a source told Page Six. “They very recently began dating, she is a lovely woman.” (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Lauer Accused Of Raping Former NBC Staffer, Ronan Farrow Book Tells All)

The brand new couple was first spotted on a flight to New Zealand together on December 19, where Lauer owns an estate worth roughly $9.2 million. Then the two were spotted riding bikes together near Hunter Valley Station on New Zealand’s southern island the day after Christmas.

Lauer’s divorce from Roque was finalized in September after 20 years of marriage. Roque filed for divorce after Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 due to sexual misconduct allegations.

More recently, Lauer was accused of raping NBC staffer Brooke Nevils while covering the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. The former anchor denied the allegation claiming the sexual encounter was consensual.