Mississippi State Fires Football Coach Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead has been fired.

According to Yahoo Sports, Moorhead was fired early Friday morning. The move comes not long after an initial report that his future with the team was in serious doubt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move was reportedly made to issues off the field, many of which never became public, according to the same report.

Well, this whole situation escalated a lot quicker than I think we all expected. A few hours back, we’re debating what would happen, and now Moorhead is unemployed.

As I already said today, this has the potential to turn into a disaster. This is late in the process, and MSU is now looking for a coach.

This is officially a circus.

 

Thamel floated the possibility of Mike Leach coming to MSU, but fans of the Bulldogs can keep dreaming. There’s no chance that happens.

Leach might eventually take an SEC job, but he’s not going to Starkville. That’s just not going to happen.

Stay tuned because things are about to get wild.