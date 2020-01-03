Mississippi State Fires Football Coach Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead has been fired.

According to Yahoo Sports, Moorhead was fired early Friday morning. The move comes not long after an initial report that his future with the team was in serious doubt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move was reportedly made to issues off the field, many of which never became public, according to the same report.

Here’s our @YahooSports story on Joe Moorhead’s firing at Mississippi State. Includes a full list of names to watch. Top ones include: Napier, T. Monken, J. Monken, Leach, Fritz, Chizik, Clark…. https://t.co/MHA3d79huD — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2020

Well, this whole situation escalated a lot quicker than I think we all expected. A few hours back, we’re debating what would happen, and now Moorhead is unemployed.

As I already said today, this has the potential to turn into a disaster. This is late in the process, and MSU is now looking for a coach.

This is officially a circus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Dec 30, 2019 at 2:08pm PST

Thamel floated the possibility of Mike Leach coming to MSU, but fans of the Bulldogs can keep dreaming. There’s no chance that happens.

Leach might eventually take an SEC job, but he’s not going to Starkville. That’s just not going to happen.

Stay tuned because things are about to get wild.