Politics

Patriots Impeachment Weekly Wrap-Up: Distraction?

Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi (Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
As Congress prepares to return from Christmas break, impeachment talk is set to return to the forefront of American political discourse.

The two main questions are simple. With regard to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will she or won’t she transmit the articles of impeachment? And with regard to the Republican-led Senate, will they attempt to move forward with or without the articles?

As always, the Daily Caller wades through the most recent stories to break down the most important details and new information.

The key players:

  • Pelosi has continued to accuse President Donald Trump of obstructing Congress, appearing to defend the House’s rushed impeachment — but she has still given no indication that she intends to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has continued to call for Republicans  addressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell specifically — to allow for the witnesses Democrats have asked to see.

The White House response:

President Trump has continued to take his attacks on the impeachment “witch hunt” directly to the people, primarily through Twitter.

Arguing that the investigation into his campaign was illegal from the start, Trump added his own speculation that if it “had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate!”

The hot takes:

  • Dilbert creator Scott Adams says the impeachment is “so last year.”

  • Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy called the “Obstruction of Congress” article “frivolous.”

  • Author Jared Yates Sexton claimed that Trump supporters would soon argue it was “unAmerican to hold an impeachment trial of a president during the war the president started,” suggesting that the recent death of Iranian terror leader Qasem Soleimani was an attempt to create a distraction from impeachment.

  • Breitbart’s Joel Pollak noted the irony that Pelosi complained about not being notified of the attack that killed Soleimani but was still sitting on the articles of impeachment.

Public response:

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel touted the huge fundraising gains made by Trump in the past year, noting that the impeachment appeared to have driven those numbers even higher. Some of the record-breaking fundraising days occurred as the impeachment hearings were in progress.

Check back next week for the latest up-to-the-minute information, commentary and related content.

