Everything You Need To Know About Trump Killing Qasem Soleimani And A Possible War With Iran – Get The Details In An Editors Live Chat

Happy Friday, Patriots!

Thanks for tuning in to this week’s Patriots Only live video chat with Daily Caller deputy editor J. Arthur Bloom, audience development manager Christian Datoc, and chief video director Richie McGinniss.

President Donald Trump killed the second ranking Iranian official late Thursday night, and the internet exploded. Was this a good idea? Will we end up going to war with Iran? The team will discuss all possible angles and take questions on the news of the day.

Here are your instructions for how to join the chat. It’s ultra simple, no email required:

1. Click the “Vimeo” icon in the bottom right of the video window to enter the Live Q&A chatroom.

2. Once in the chatroom, the Q&A section will be visible to the right of the video window. Click “sign in as guest” and ask your questions there!

3. Our editors will display the best questions and answer them live!

Make sure to go and subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on all of our social media channels:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y