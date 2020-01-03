REPORT: Cleveland Browns ‘Have Strong Interest’ In Hiring Urban Meyer

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly gunning for former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

According to Bruce Feldman, the organization has a “strong interest” in hiring Meyer to become their next head coach after Freddie Kitchens was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer won three national titles at the college level, but has no NFL experience.

I’m hearing that the #Browns have strong interest in former #OhioState head coach Urban Meyer, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2020

I see no situation where this possibly ends up happening. The Browns might have interest in Meyer. I’m not debating that, and it’s cool that they do.

I have a “strong interest” in marrying a supermodel or a Victoria’s Secret Angel. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen anytime soon.

Meyer could probably get any NFL job that he’d want. Once the Cowboys dump Jason Garrett, he’s probably going to be Jerry Jones’ first call.

In what fantasyland do the Browns think they can land Meyer?

Why would Meyer even want to coach the Browns? They’re one of the most dysfunctional organizations in all of sports.

Meyer is an absolutely brilliant man. Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admit that he’s a football genius.

That means he’s smart enough to understand tying his fate to Baker Mayfield is probably a huge mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 29, 2019 at 9:00am PST

I hate to be the man who carries bad news to the faithful fans of the Browns, but Meyer isn’t coming to be your savior.

He isn’t coming out of retirement to take over one of the most pathetic organizations in all of sports. It’s just not happening.

Keep dreaming, Cleveland fans! I truly do love you all, and your delusional expectations are a big reason why!