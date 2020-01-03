REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Are Getting Rid Of Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones Is Taking His Time Out Of Respect

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly already made the decision to get rid of head coach Jason Garrett.

Football fans have been waiting nonstop for any updates about Garrett’s tenure with the team after it’s been assumed for weeks that he’d be cut loose for another disappointing season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, it’s now Friday, and nothing has happened. However, apparently the decision has already been made.

According to Ed Werder, the Cowboys are moving on from Garrett, but Jerry Jones is taking his time out of an “abundance of care and respect” for the situation and his soon-to-be former coach.

Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020

This is what I’ve been saying for awhile. I think a lot of people thought Jones would just walk in this past Monday and fire Jones on the spot.

That’s not at all how I expected Jones to handle this situation. Let’s not forget that Jones and Garrett are incredibly close.

This isn’t your standard owner/head coach relationship. Jones and Garrett are much closer than that.

While Jones knows what needs to be done, it’s probably still hard for him to pull the trigger. I don’t blame him one bit for taking his time.

Now, the question will be who do the Cowboys hire. Urban Meyer is an option, Matt Rhule will be floated and I’m sure there are plenty of other solid options on the table.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.