REPORT: Mississippi State Considering Firing Football Coach Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State is reportedly considering firing football coach Joe Moorhead.

According to Pete Thamel, the Bulldogs are considering canning Moorhead due to off-the-field issues with players, including quarterback Garrett Schraeder missing the bowl game over a fight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Mississippi State is exploring firing coach Joe Moorhead. No formal decision has been made. School officials have been discussing Moorhead’s future since a spate of off-field issues, including the fight that led to QB Garrett Schraeder missing the Music City Bowl. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2020

This news comes about a month after MSU decided they were going to keep Moorhead, and were reportedly going to extend his deal.

As @ScoutSteveR reported, State AD John Cohen is keeping Joe Moorhead as coach, source confirms to @SInow. The two met for more than four hours today to discuss the future of the program. Moorhead is expected to have his contract extended to a fourth year. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2019

Whether Mississippi State thinks Moorhead needs to go or not, they missed the boat on the time window to fire him.

That needed to be done in early December at the latest. That way, they could get new guy for the signing period. At this point, it’d be a disaster if the Bulldogs fire him.

If they can Moorhead, who are they even going to hire? All the great coaching prospects are off the market already.

They’re going to have a disaster on their heads. Decisions like this don’t get made in early January. They get made in late November and early December.

I’m telling MSU right now they are in for a terrible 2020 season if they decide to make a switch right now. If they want to do it, then you do it at some point next season.

Doing it in January after the signing period is done and all the good coaches are already hired is an incredibly dumb idea.