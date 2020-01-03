Politics

RNC, Trump Pull In $154 Million In 4th Quarter Fundraising

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and President Donald Trump finished up an impressive 2019 by pulling in a combined $154 million in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the joint fundraising committee between the RNC and Trump raked in a combined $463.6 million in 2019, and reported $194.8 million cash on hand at the end of the year. (RELATED: Poll: Trump Soars In Wisconsin As Support For Impeachment Declines)

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel claimed that impeachment has been a driving force behind Trump’s historic fundraising numbers. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

U.S. President Donald Trump hugs RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at a fundraising event in New York, U.S., December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Donald Trump hugs RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at a fundraising event in New York, U.S., December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“President Trump’s unwavering commitment to keeping his promises to the American people has propelled us to break fundraising records again this quarter,” McDaniel said in a statement. “Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only made support for President Trump stronger.”

“President Trump’s campaign and the RNC are working hand-in-hand to re-elect the President and help Republican candidates up and down the ballot,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “The President’s record of accomplishment has inspired unprecedented grassroots support which will translate to his own re-election and resounding victories for Republicans from coast to coast.”

The president has raised a historic amount of money throughout his re-election campaign, including a record $27.3 million in September, the month that Democrats officially opened an impeachment inquiry against Trump.