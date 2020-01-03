Rose Bowl Averages More Than 16 Million Viewers On ESPN, 2nd Most Watched NY6 Non-Playoff Bowl In The CFP Era

ESPN got some monster TV ratings when Oregon robbed Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

According to a release from ESPN, the game averaged more than 16.3 million viewers Wednesday, and peaked at 20 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That makes it the second most watched New Year’s Six bowl that was a playoff game in the CFP era.

RAPID REACTION: The refs rob Wisconsin of a Rose Bowl victory over Oregon. The officials should be ashamed with the calls they made. I’m disgusted and what happened tonight is an insult to America and freedom. pic.twitter.com/uHxS1Js7zi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2020

This is good news. The fact there are more than 16 million witnesses to the refs stealing the game from us should make their impending trials very simple.

We’ll have every viewer take the stand and personally testify how they were traumatized by what the refs. Naturally, I’ll go first.

“That’s a big ass call you just got wrong” Paul Chryst is not happy pic.twitter.com/ApNMzj6b89 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2020

In all seriousness, the monster ratings are really a testament to the strength of the brands of the Wisconsin Badgers, Oregon Ducks, and the Rose Bowl.

It was two powerhouse programs playing in the most prestigious bowl in the history of college football.

It was destined to get monster ratings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:23pm PST

While it didn’t end the way we wanted, it sure was a ton of fun to watch this season unfold. I’m glad millions and millions of people tuned in.

That’s a good thing for college football. Now, we prepare for next season.