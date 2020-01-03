Rutgers Has More Bowl Wins In The Past 20 Years Than Michigan

Michigan’s football team has fewer bowl wins in the last 20 years than Rutgers.

In the past two decades, Michigan has managed a grand total of five bowl wins. Rutgers? Well, the Scarlet Knights have managed six. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Goodness, @notthefakeSVP with a vicious stat. Rutgers has more bowl wins over the last 20 years (6) than Michigan (5). — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 2, 2020

How? How is this possible? How do the Wolverines have fewer bowl wins that Rutgers? Rutgers is one of the worst programs in America.

Sure, Michigan, who is coming off their fourth straight bowl loss after losing to Alabama, generally tends to play in bigger bowl games, but that’s not an excuse for being behind Rutgers in anything.

As a good friend told me last night, you can’t claim to be an elite program and behind Rutgers in any category.

You can’t do it. Yet, here we are and Rutgers has one more bowl win in the past two decades than the Wolverines do.

To really stick it to Michigan, since 2006, Rutgers is 6-2 in bowl games. Michigan is 3-7 since 2006. Embarrassing would be an understatement of epic proportions.

I can’t wait to see how fans of the Wolverines try to spin this one to defend Harbaugh and the lack of success. Should be a ton of fun to watch!