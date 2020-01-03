Sajnog: The Seventh Habit Of Highly Effective Shooters

By Chris Sajnog

Follow-Through

Follow-through is a term that most of us have heard from the first time anyone taught us about marksmanship fundamentals. But it is also one of the most neglected. Maybe because it’s last on every list, shooters assume it’s the least important. But neglecting the follow-through can negate all the steps you previously took to deliver an accurate shot. Follow-through simply means that you continue to apply all fundamentals of marksmanship after the weapon fires. A proper follow-through allows the weapon to deliver the round precisely on target and recoil in a natural and consistent manner.

To follow through in shooting, you need to do the following:

Call the shot (more on this later). Stay relaxed and do not react to the sound or movement of the weapon. Maintain your shooting platform to include head position. Maintain proper grip Re-acquire sight alignment after your muzzle settles. Continue holding the trigger to the rear throughout recoil. Re-acquire sight picture. Let out trigger only until it resets after the muzzle settles. Prep the trigger for follow-on shots if needed.

Looking at this list, you can see that the follow-through is just continuing to employ all the other fundamentals after the gun goes bang and preparing for the next shot if needed. Do not think of the shot breaking as the final step in taking a shot. I see too many guys on the line firing a shot and coming straight back to their retention or low-ready position. If this sounds like you, you’re not following through and you’ll never master the art of shooting.

Calling The Shot

For some reason, many shooters think that calling their shots is reserved only for world-class shooters or snipers. I’ve found that if you just start doing it, you’ll see it’s fairly easy, and it quickly becomes second nature. Calling the shot is also extremely simple; there’s just one step: When the shot breaks, remember what the sight picture looked like. By doing so, you should be able to “call” where the impact will be on the target. I tell guys to imagine you’re taking a picture with a camera and the trigger is the shutter release button. When the flash goes off, you’ve got your picture.

Also, don’t be afraid to call what you see. Many times when I start working with guys on this technique, they just continue to call, “center” shot after shot. They’re not hitting center, but are just not nit-picking what they saw. Start practicing calling your shots and you’ll be surprised at how quickly your shooting improves.

Practicing The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Shooters with every shot you take is the only way to master the art of shooting. And just like anything in life, if you don’t follow through, your previous work is wasted. Try following through next time you’re at the range and let me know if it helps make you a more effective shooter.

Chris Sajnog, a Master Training Specialist in the Navy, was hand-selected to write the US Navy SEAL Sniper Manual. He’s the author of two bestselling books, How to Shoot Like a Navy SEAL and Navy SEAL Shooting, and the owner of Center Mass Group, LLC a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business in San Diego, CA. Chief Sajnog, now offers his unique training online at https://chrissajnog.com.