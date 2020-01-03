‘Today’ Show Host Dylan Dreyer Announces Birth Of Son Oliver

“Today” show host Dylan Dreyer welcomed her second son into the world Thursday morning.

The show revealed the update on her pregnancy during Friday’s episode of the “Today” show. Dreyer called into the show and shared the news with viewers.

“I feel good,” Dreyer said, while giving an update on the family. “I just feel so happy and so blessed.”

“Everything just clicked,” she added. “There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

The baby arrived weighing in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches around 9:15 a.m.

Before becoming pregnant, Dreyer suffered secondary infertility and a miscarriage. (RELATED: Dylan Dreyer Announces Pregnancy After Sharing Her Experience With Miscarriage)

“I see Calvin with other kids and I see how loving he is,” she told “Today” before she became pregnant with baby number two. “My friend just had a baby, and he held her and it’s just so sweet. And I wanna give that to him.”

Secondary infertility is when a mother who has given birth to one child struggles to conceive another, the outlet reported. The couple had decided to pursue IVF when Dreyer received a call from her doctor confirming she had finally gotten pregnant naturally.

“My doctor calls and says, ‘Don’t take anything. You’re pregnant!'” she said back in July when announcing her pregnancy. “I’m just so happy now.”