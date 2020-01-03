Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean Set To Headline 2020 Coachella Show

Artists Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott have been chosen as the headliners of the 2020 Coachella music festival.

The artists were announced Thursday on Coachella’s official Twitter account.

Weekend 1 is sold out ???? Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The three artists will headline both weekends of the festival in Indio, California. The first weekend will take place April 10 through 12, while the second will happen April 17 through 19. The announcement also included other artists who will be performing smaller sets during the festival.

Those artists include Carly Rae Jepsen, Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, BROCKHAMPTON, Flume, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Louis The Child, Lil Nas X and Big Sean. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Joins Ariana Grande On Stage At Coachella For First Performance In Two Years)

Last year the festival was headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. The “Thank U, Next” singer’s set also included performances by Justin Bieber and *NSYNC.

The lineup is pretty solid this year and doesn’t seem like it could disappoint. I’m interested in what kind of set Scott puts together. ASTROWORLD has had such cool sets and stuff and it’ll be interesting to see if he goes bigger for one of the biggest music festivals of the year.

I was surprised to see Rage Against The Machine on there because they have been MIA for so long, but fans were speculating that they would be headlining after their tour dates included two concerts in Indio.