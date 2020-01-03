Trump Campaign Strikes Back At Biden Over Iran Comments: ‘He Even Opposed Taking Out Osama Bin Laden’

President Donald Trump’s campaign hammered 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s foreign policy record Friday after the former vice president said that the Obama administration “solved” the Iran issue.

Biden spoke Friday morning at a campaign event in Iowa where he asserted that the Trump administration’s actions have put an “extremely dangerous problem that our administration had solved and put on the back burner back on the table.”

But Trump campaign deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “it’s a joke” to say Biden helped “solve” anything. (RELATED: Biden Says Obama Administration ‘Had Solved’ Iran Issue, Put It ‘On The Back Burner’)

“President Trump acted decisively to prevent further attacks and defend American lives and interests,” Matthews told the DCNF in a statement. “The world is a safer place today because of it.”

“It’s a joke to say that Joe Biden helped ‘solve’ anything because, to use the words of Obama’s former Secretary of Defense Bob Gates, Biden ‘has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.’ He even opposed taking out Osama bin Laden,” she added.

“His criticisms are meaningless.”

Biden’s comments come after the Thursday death of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon confirmed that Trump ordered a U.S. military airstrike that killed Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force. The airstrike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who is the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the group that attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019.

The Biden campaign did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

