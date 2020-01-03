Trump: We Took Action To Stop A War, Not Start One

President Donald Trump made clear Friday that he does not support regime change in Iran after the death of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Trump made the brief comments a day after ordering an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed one of the leader of Iran’s elite Quads Force. (RELATED: Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump After Soleimani Death)

The president sent a message to terrorists, telling them “we will find you, we will eliminate you” if they attack the U.S.

“For years, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds Force under Soleimani’s leadership has targeted, injured, and murdered hundreds of American civilians and service members,” Trump said. (RELATED: Top Democrats Reportedly Left In The Dark Over Soleimani Killing)

Nevertheless, the president re-iterated his desire to avoid regime change in the region, saying that he hoped Soleimani’s death would prevent a war.

“We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to star a war,” Trump said. “We do not seek regime change.”