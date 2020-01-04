HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Upsets Ohio State 61-57

The Wisconsin Badgers upset Ohio State 61-57 late Friday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:38pm PST

As you all know, coming into the game I said this was a big opportunity for Wisconsin to steal a road win against one of the best teams in America.

My guys didn’t disappoint at all. Nate Reuvers and Kobe King balled out as my Badgers went into Columbus and took it to the Buckeyes.

You can watch the full highlights below.

This is the exact kind of win we needed. We needed to follow up our beatdown of Tennessee with a monster victory over another great team.

Now, we’re 9-5, the engine is roaring and Wisconsin looks like we’re back to playing Badgers basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 3, 2020 at 8:13pm PST

Everyone counted us out when we got off to a slow start. People wrote us off without even thinking about it. They just tossed Wisconsin aside.

Those people sure do look foolish at the current moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 3, 2020 at 8:48pm PST

Now, we play Illinois Wednesday night. If we get a win in that one, things will really be cruising.