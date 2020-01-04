Trump Tells Evangelicals ‘America Not Built By Religion-Hating Socialists’

President Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech Friday in Miami to evangelicals, thanking them for their continued support, especially after the editor of a prominent Christian magazine called for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump told the crowd that America “was not built by religion-hating socialists” but on a strong belief in God and family. “We know that families and churches, not Washington and bureaucrats, know best how to create strong and loving communities. Above all else, we know this. In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

Trump was in Florida to help launch “Evangelicals for Trump,” a coalition of Christian leaders who support the president’s 2020 reelection bid, the Washington Examiner reported Friday. Trump especially thanked evangelist Franklin Graham for denouncing the editorial in Christianity Today. Franklin is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham who founded the journal in 1956.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief, Mark Galli, last month wrote that Trump should be removed from office for attempting “to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.” (RELATED: Franklin Graham Criticizes Christianity Today Decision, Says His Late Father Voted For Trump)

That set off a firestorm of disagreement from some conservatives and evangelicals who have strongly supported Trump’s policy decisions, especially for his opposition to abortion and appointment of conservative judges.

Trump also thanked Franklin Graham’s daughter, Sissy Graham Lynch, who has also been a staunch supporter of the president.

“Sissy Graham Lynch, when you talk about a great family, that is a great family. The granddaughter of Billy Graham and the daughter of Franklin. And I appreciate everything that Franklin has done over the last two weeks.” (RELATED: Evangelical Leader Says Christianity Today Magazine Should Be Called ‘Christianity Yesterday’)

Trump promised to maintain not only traditional faith in America but capitalist fiscal policy. “America was not built by religion-hating socialists. America was built by church-going, God-worshiping, freedom-loving patriots,” the president said.

Around 200 prominent evangelicals signed a letter rebuking the flagship Christian magazine, according to the Examiner.