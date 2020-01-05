REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Officially Fire Head Coach Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett won’t be returning to the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s head coach.

The man who has coached the team for years was not brought back after his contract expired at the end of the season, and he was officially informed Sunday, according to Jay Glazer. It was another disappointing year for the Cowboys as they failed to make the playoffs.

Breaking News from @JayGlazer: The Cowboys have officially informed Jason Garrett he is out as head coach. pic.twitter.com/DRJiTuNHoB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2020

Prior to being let go, Garrett thanked the team at the end of December for everything they’d done for him, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Cowboys coach Jason Garrett met with his players today prior to meeting with owner Jerry Jones. He did not tell them he and the organization were parting ways, but he did thank them for their efforts and called it a privilege to coach them. Garrett well aware of what’s next. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Well, there it is folks. Garrett is gone. A man whose fate was sealed weeks ago is finally on his way out of Dallas. It took a little longer than anticipated, but it’s done.

After several disappointing seasons, I think we all knew this was coming. Jerry Jones pretty much said as much without ever having to actually say it.

Garrett’s time with the Cowboys is officially over, and now Jones will have to find a competent replacement to take over his franchise.

If I’m Jones, the first call I’m making is to Urban Meyer. He’s a proven winner, he’s got a huge name, the hiring would make a splash and he has close ties to Ezekiel Elliott.

If Meyer would take the job, then Jones should absolutely give it to him.

We’ll see what happens, but we all saw this coming. Hopefully, Garrett lands on his feet.