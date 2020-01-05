‘We’ll Do It For Half’: George Lopez Responds To Iran Bounty On Trump With A Threat Of His Own

Comedian George Lopez responded to news of a call on Iranian state television for an $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump’s head by saying “We’ll do it for half.”

Trump on Thursday ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani near a Baghdad airport. Both the president and the Department of Defense defended the killing as an action against “imminent” threats posed by the Quds general to U.S. diplomats and service members.

However, during Soleimani’s funeral on Iranian state TV, a eulogist could be heard calling for an $80 million bounty on the U.S. president’s heat, one dollar for every person in Iran. It was unclear if the call officially came from the Iranian government.

OMG! Iran’s regime just announced an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings the head of @realDonaldTrump for killing Soleimani.

PS: Iran’s ppl however are overjoyed at Soleimani’s death. As the #IranProtests have shown, they long for an end to the mullahs’ tyranny #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/uB3zOG5EKA — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 5, 2020



Responding to reporting on the bounty from Chicano World News posted on Instagram, Lopez wrote, “We’ll do it for half.” (RELATED: Kathy Griffin Defends ‘Beheading’ Trump Photo – Says She Did Not Use Real Human Head Or Blood)

Lopez’s post left many on social media wondering if the U.S. Secret Service was looking into the matter:

George Lopez just said he’d assassinate President Trump for half of the $80 million dollar bounty.@SecretService should take a look at this. The Left is sick. pic.twitter.com/hNCsMwOTrV — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 5, 2020

Dear @SecretService Some person named @georgelopez has publicly stated that he would assassinate President Trump for 40 million dollars. Please look into this Threat Immediately. pic.twitter.com/VYiI9tD6tk — Carpe Donktum???? (@CarpeDonktum) January 6, 2020

WOW: Disgraced left-wing comedian @georgelopez says he will assassinate a sitting US President on behalf of a foreign country, Iran. CC: @SecretService pic.twitter.com/83Gtdp0bM1 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 5, 2020