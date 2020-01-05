Iraq Votes To Expel US Troops As Soleimani Mourners Crowd Tehran’s Streets

The Iraqi parliament voted Sunday to expel United States troops from their country.

The rebuke came as a result of the Trump administration’s decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the terrorist Quds Force, in Iraq. As the Iraqi parliamentarians voted, hundreds of thousands of pro-Iranian protesters crowded the tweets of Tehran to express their mourning at the loss of Soleimani, according to The New York Times.

The 170-0 vote is contingent upon the approval of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi — but since he authored the legislation, his signature is seen as a foregone conclusion. (RELATED: Liberal Pundits Are Calling US Protests In Iraq ‘Trump’s Benghazi’)