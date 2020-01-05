‘He’s A Racist’: Lindsey Graham Rips ‘Loser’ Kaepernick’s Anti-American Comments

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham had harsh words for Colin Kaepernick Sunday after the former NFL quarterback made anti-American comments following the U.S. military’s killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist tweeted Saturday. (RELATED: Jordan Veasy, Receiver At Colin Kaepernick’s Workout, Gets NFL Tryout)

“He’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham said, appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region. He has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran, used in Iraq.”

Graham then went on to call Kaepernick a “racist,” and told him to look in the mirror. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

WATCH:

“It’s un-American. He’s a racist,” Graham said. “If you’re looking for racism in America, then Mr. Kaepernick look in the mirror.”

Graham added that Kaepernick was siding with Iran because he’s been “blinded by your hatred” towards the president.

“Your country’s not the problem. It’s the Iranians and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is,” Graham said. “Pretty sad.”