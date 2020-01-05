REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Interview Mike McCarthy And Marvin Lewis For Head Coaching Position

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly interviewed Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis for their head coach opening.

According to Ian Rapoport and Todd Archer, the former coaches for the Packers and Bengals, respectively, were both interviewed over the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a pretty interesting move considering Jason Garrett is still officially the head coach of the team and hasn’t been removed by owner Jerry Jones.

From @GMFB Weekend: The #Cowboys are slated to meet with ex-#Packers coach Mike McCarthy in the coming days, sources say. While they have not officially moved on from coach Jason Garrett, they are beginning their search. Ex-#Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has also drawn interest. pic.twitter.com/Q9oxlh1dEC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

In addition to former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are meeting with former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Saturday as well, according to multiple sources. Lewis spent last season as an adviser to Herm Edwards at Arizona State after… https://t.co/W36AhwHnM2 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 4, 2020

These are some very interesting decisions from Jones. Marvin Lewis makes next to no sense. You’re going to fire Jason Garrett to hire Lewis?

That’s a clown move, and it’s not a smart decision at all. I wouldn’t even argue that it’s a lateral move.

I’d argue swapping Garrett out for Lewis is a downgrade. What the hell is Jerry Jones doing?

McCarthy is certainly a solid coach, and he knows his Xs and Os as well as anybody else does. He’s got tons of experience, he won a Super Bowl and he knows how to work with big time quarterbacks.

Dak Prescott could benefit greatly from McCarthy being the leader of the Cowboys.

Is he a for sure upgrade over Garrett? I’d argue that he his, but it’s not as splashy as I think a lot of fans were expecting.

He’s not Urban Meyer. That much is for sure.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. The Cowboys coaching search is the biggest story in the NFL right now, and we’re locked in.