Ricky Gervais Says Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself During Golden Globes Speech, Tells Award Winners To ‘F**k Off’

Ricky Gervais busted out a flamethrower on the celebrities attending the Golden Globes late Sunday night.

He started by saying accused sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself, and when the audience didn't seem impressed, the legendary comedian told them, "Shut up, I don't care. I know he was your friend."

Ricky Gervais just made an Epstein didn’t kill himself joke The audience at the Golden Globes groaned Ricky Gervais: “Shut up, I don’t care. I know he was your friend.” — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2020

Gervais followed up his Epstein comment by taking a direct shot at Tim Cook, Apple, Amazon, Disney and the rest of corporate America by dropping an ISIS joke.

He also added, "If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f**k off."

You can watch his epic rant below.

Absolutely amazing. Absolutely amazing on every single level. The entire opening monologue is a great example of why Gervais is the man.

Most award shows suck. They're absolutely awful, and it's usually millionaires lecturing middle Americans about why they're the problem.

Gervais just dropped about a dozen verbal missiles on the whole crowd tonight before they even realized what happened.

Thank you, Gervais! Thank you so much. It’s about time somebody just spoke the honest truth to celebrities.