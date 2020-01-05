US-Led Forces Halt Fighting With ISIS, Wait For Potential Retaliation From Iran

American troops won’t be pursuing ISIS terrorists until Iran’s potentially aggressive intentions are known.

Coalition forces have halted their advance after Iran threatened to take revenge in the wake of the death of Major Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the terrorist architect responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, The New York Times reported Sunday.

In a statement, the American command explained that coalition forces would not proceed at this time even though Iraqi militants have continued their attacks on Iraqi and American bases in past weeks, and have managed to kill an Americans contractor. “We have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review.”

The move comes after the death last week of Suleimani. About 5,200 troops in Iraq and several hundred in Syria are now focused on fortifying their outposts instead of pursuing remnants of the Islamic State. Soleimani. (RELATED: Trump Orders Airstrike Against Iranian General)

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs argued Friday that it would be “utterly irrational” for President Donald Trump to share intelligence with Democrats about the raid that killed Soleimani, the commander of the country’s Quds Force.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, complained Friday that they were not briefed about the U.S. attack ordered by President Donald Trump before it occurred. (RELATED: Lou Dobbs: ‘Utterly Irrational For Trump To Share Intel With Democrats Who Support Impeachment)

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. has identified 52 Iranian targets that will be struck “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic regime seeks revenge for the airstrike that killed Soleimani.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have … targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump tweeted.