US-Led Forces Halt Fighting With ISIS, Wait For Potential Retaliation From Iran

US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (Photo credit should read DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
American troops won’t be pursuing ISIS terrorists until Iran’s potentially aggressive intentions are known.

Coalition forces have halted their advance after Iran threatened to take revenge in the wake of the death of Major Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the terrorist architect responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, The New York Times reported Sunday.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the US military during a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, on December 27, 2018. - President Donald Trump used a lightning visit to Iraq -- his first with US troops in a conflict zone since being elected -- to defend the withdrawal from Syria and to declare an end to America's role as the global "policeman." (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

In a statement, the American command explained that coalition forces would not proceed at this time even though Iraqi militants have continued their attacks on Iraqi and American bases in past weeks, and have managed to kill an Americans contractor. “We have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review.”

The move comes after the death last week of Suleimani. About 5,200 troops in Iraq and several hundred in Syria are now focused on fortifying their outposts instead of pursuing remnants of the Islamic State. Soleimani. (RELATED: Trump Orders Airstrike Against Iranian General)

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs argued Friday that it would be “utterly irrational” for President Donald Trump to share intelligence with Democrats about the raid that killed Soleimani, the commander of the country’s Quds Force.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, complained Friday that they were not briefed about the U.S. attack ordered by President Donald Trump before it occurred. (RELATED: Lou Dobbs: ‘Utterly Irrational For Trump To Share Intel With Democrats Who Support Impeachment)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pictured. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. has identified 52 Iranian targets that will be struck “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic regime seeks revenge for the airstrike that killed Soleimani.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have … targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump tweeted.

 