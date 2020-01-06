Pregnant Michelle Williams Says She ‘Wouldn’t Have Been Able To Do This Without Employing A Woman’s Right To Choose’

Pregnant actress Michelle Williams spoke out Sunday night at the Golden Globes saying she “wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

The actress, who has a 14-year-old daughter with the late actor Heath Ledger and is expecting a baby with her fiancé and “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail, gave an impassioned speech about choice as she accepted an award for her part in the series “Fosse/Verdon.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom,” Williams said. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Says Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself During Golden Globes Speech, Tells Award Winners To ‘F**k Off’)

“Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours,” she added.

Williams also encouraged other women to vote “in your own self-interest.”

WATCH: Actress Michelle Williams speaks out in defense of a woman’s right to choose in her #GoldenGlobes speech. Williams urged women to vote in 2020 and stand up for their “own self-interests.” pic.twitter.com/D4m3FAPL4V — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2020

“So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest,” she said. “It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

