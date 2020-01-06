Ann Coulter: ‘We Thought Trump Was Different’ About Starting Wars

Conservative author Ann Coulter bemoaned President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Iran in a tweet Monday, saying that his supporters thought he would be “different.”

“All Republican presidents run on keeping us out of war, as Eisenhower, Nixon,” Coulter wrote.

“Reagan actually did. Then, they start wars. We thought Trump was different.”

All Republican presidents run on keeping us out of war, as Eisenhower, Nixon Reagan actually did. Then, they start wars. We thought Trump was different. https://t.co/YMGYVBoxP6 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 6, 2020

Coulter has frequently criticized Trump in the last year, primarily attacking him for not building the border wall quickly enough.

In a December tweet, she wondered how immigration enforcement would be different under a “President Biden.” (RELATED: Ann Coulter: Impeachment Is A Joke, But Trump Needs To Start Keeping His Promises)

Earlier in 2019, she even said that she might support Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders if he went back to his older opinion on immigration, saying, “if he went back to his original position, which is the pro-blue-collar position. I mean, it totally makes sense with him. If he went back to that position, I’d vote for him.”

“I might work for him. I don’t care about the rest of the socialist stuff. Just — can we do something for ordinary Americans?”