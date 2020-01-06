CNN Reporter Complains About Satirical Article Getting As Many Engagements As His Outlet

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan complained Monday about a satirical website’s post having as many engagements as top news articles from his outlet.

Former CIA military analyst Cindy Otis tweeted Sunday about the Babylon Bee’s viral Facebook post. The article, which was satire, wrote that the DNC called for the flag to be at half-mast because of the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

O’Sullivan posted multiple tweets about this Monday, claiming that many people thought the article was real. He also complained that the satire website was getting “the same number of engagements the top NY Times and CNN stories on Facebook had over the past week.”

“Having a disclaimer buried somewhere on your site that says it’s ‘satire’ seems like a good way to get around a lot of the changes Facebook has made to reduce the spread of clickbait and misinformation,” O’Sullivan tweeted. (RELATED: C*cks, Shots And A Drag Queen Mermaid: Here’s How CNN Rang In The New Year)

“Democrats Call For Flags To Be Flown At Half-Mast To Grieve Death Of Soleimani,” the satirical article is headlined. It added that celebrities also mourned, and “went out and bought an American flag for the first time just to fly it at half-mast for this important time of grief.”

The Babylon Bee’s website notes that it is “Your Trusted Source For Christian News Satire” on its Facebook page. O’Sullivan’s tweet received pushback by many on social media.