REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy As Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly hired Mike McCarthy as the team’s new head coach.

According to Jay Glazer early Monday morning, the team has agreed to terms with the former Green Bay Packers coach.

An announcement is expected later in the week.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

Mike McCarthy? Really, Mike McCarthy? He’s a solid coach, but this isn’t nearly as flashy as I expected. It really doesn’t make a bang at all.

In fact, Jerry Jones hiring Mike McCarthy is kind of playing it safe. He’s a proven commodity, and he’s not too risky.

I expected Jones to go big or go home. I really thought he’d move mountains for Urban Meyer. Clearly, Meyer wasn’t interested or Jones decided he didn’t want him.

After all the hype, hiring McCarthy is a bit disappointing for football fans. He will probably improve the Cowboys, but this wasn’t the splash we all expected.

Either way, we’ll now have to see what McCarthy can get done for Dallas. Welcome to the NFL! Things sure do change quickly!