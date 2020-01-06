Lt. Col. Davis: Trump Needs To Pull Our Troops Out Of Iraq After Iran Strike

President Donald Trump should have started pulling U.S. troops out of the Middle East after executing a lethal drone strike against Iran’s Qasem Soleimani Thursday night, retired 20-year army veteran Lt. Col. Daniel Davis told the Daily Caller.

Davis, who has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, argues the strike against Iran has escalated tensions and could result in full-scale war with Iran if allowed to continue. The Trump administration announced Friday it would be sending 3,000 additional troops to Iraq to reinforce existing deployments. (RELATED: Around 750 US Soldiers Head To Iraq After Embassy Attack)

Soleimani lead Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was widely considered to be the 2nd most powerful person in the country behind the Ayatollah. He was killed along with several other senior Iranian officials just days after militia forces attacked the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

