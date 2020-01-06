Editorial

Dr. Phil’s House Is For Sale, Features An Epic Wall Of Guns In The Dining Room

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Phil is selling one of his houses, and it looks like an epic place.

Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller shared a bunch of photos of the estate, which is for sale for $5.75 million, and the TV star apparently likes guns.

In what looks like the dining room, there is just an entire wall covered with them. Check out the photos below.

I don't really have feelings on Dr. Phil one way or another, but I'm all in on this house. It looks like an awesome fortress.

Eating in a dining room with an arsenal big enough to invade Iraq with is kind of an alpha move. I'm not going to lie.

I definitely respect it. You never know when you might have to grab an AR-15 to defend against invading hordes between courses.

I mean, let’s just be honest. If you’re rich like that, you kind of need an absurd house. At some point, you just run out of ideas for all your money.

I guess that’s when you start strapping guns to walls so that you can be near them while eating your steaks and potatoes.

Again, this isn’t a criticism. I’m here for it.

Trust me, if I had nearly $6 million floating around, I’d spend it in a heartbeat on this man cave of a palace. I don’t know what I was expecting from Dr. Phil, but this didn’t disappoint.