Nearly Identical Plays During NFC Wild-Card Games Get Different Pass Interference Outcomes

Nearly identical plays during the NFC wild-card games Sunday got very different outcomes, and the videos are proof the refs have no idea what is going on.

During the Saints/Vikings game, Kyle Rudolph caught the game-winning touchdown pass, but appeared to push off of the defender.

No flag was thrown, and the game was over without any kind of review or challenge. You can watch a video of the play below.

Arm extended Williams head goes back and loses balance – interference?? Not even reviewed??

Result however great throw and great play by Rudolph

I really think the @NFL doesn’t like the Saints #conspiracytheory pic.twitter.com/As5OLyhC87 — Shane Sanderson (@coachsanderson) January 5, 2020

In the very next game, Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister was flagged for doing nearly the exact same thing!

Watch two different angles of the play below.

Can somebody from the league explain to me how one of these plays is pass interference, but the other isn’t? It makes no sense at all.

Either they’re both offensive pass interference, or they’re both not. There’s no in-between here. It can’t go both ways.

YOU LIKE THAT Kirk Cousins and Kyle Rudolph with the walk-off win in OT! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/JHTwR7BER2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2020

It’s just another example of nobody in the NFL having any idea what the hell is going on. How can the officiating be this bad?

There’s literally no excuse for this kind of inconsistency. It’s even worse because the Saints always seem to be on the losing end of these calls.

Let’s never forget the infamous no-call on pass interference in the NFC title game last year.

The NFL needs to get it together because this is ridiculous, and fans deserve much better.