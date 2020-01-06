Exclusive: Former Army Officer Explains How Qasem Soleimani’s EFP Made Iraq Even Deadlier For U.S. Troops

Gabe Scott, a former platoon leader with the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, came face-to-face with the work of Qasem Soleimani while deployed to Basrah, Iraq in 2011.
Scott joined the Daily Caller for an interview Monday to explain how exactly Soleimani’s Quds Force escalated the situation in Iraq by developing and deploying a new, deadly type of improvised explosive device, known to U.S. forces as an EFP.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of Gabe Scott and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.
