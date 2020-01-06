Best Ways To Lose That Excess Weight From The Holidays

After the holidays many of us are left with some extra weight due to the delicious food. Most of us do not want to take that weight with us into the new year, so we rush to get new gym memberships. However, being healthy and losing weight is about 80% what you eat and 20% exercise. Today we have some tips for loosing those extra pounds with out paying for the expensive gym membership. The first tip is to drink more water, keep reading and there is a product listed to help you with this goal.

Eat Right!

The first step in loosing the weight is changing the way you eat. You need to add more Whole Foods and minus processed foods. To help you stick to eating Whole Foods and not slipping up, you should meal prep. This is a big thing in the fitness world right now and their are many app with great healthy recipes you can create for 3-7 days at a time. The Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers are prefect as they seal airtight and are durable, so you will have them for a long time. These containers are glass, which makes them safer in the microwave when reheating your food than plastic containers. The Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers have a 4.3 out of 5 rating from over 2800 customers. One customer commented, “Amazing! Best “bento” style lunch container I have found so far! Easy to clean and lunch can be reheated in the oven(or microwave)! The glass is nice and thick, and if you are clumsy, no worries, hasn’t broken yet even though I drop it all the time! Nice deep sections allow for a LOT of food!” While another customer had this to say, “I absolutely love these! They are a thick and durable glass just like Pyrex and the lids have a nice air tight seal on them. I’m highly impressed with the fact that they are oven and microwave safe without the lids on. My only complaint is I wish that the fork and knife set that came with them weren’t plastic, but other than that, this is definitely a set worth having. It makes storing leftovers a breeze, and my husband doesn’t have to take sandwiches to work anymore because I can pack him a nice healthy lunch that he can heat with ease.”

Hydrate!

The Venture Pal Large 128oz Will Ensure You Are Hydrated At All Time

Hydrate!Hydrate!Hydrate! drinking water will help flush salt and toxins from your body. Some of the extra weight you have is simply water weight. It is said that the more water you drink the less your body will hold on to water meaning bye bye water weight. The Venture Pal Large water bottle also comes with some motivation and times to drink listed on the bottle. Fill this bottle with filtered water feel free to add lemon or your favorite fruit and enjoy throughout the day. The Venture Pal Large water bottle is leak proof and 100% BPA free. tif you have any issues the company will try their best to resolve any situation. The Venture Pal Large water bottle is rated 4.5 out of 5 from over 1500 customers. A customer stated, “I like that the bottle has the time and gives you a goal for drinking water throughout the day. I like that it has a straw which makes it easier to drink. The bottle holds lots of ice which is nice since it’s not insulated. However, it is hard to drink out of the straw based on the lids location and the fact that it doesnt go far enough back to really allow you to put the straw in your mouth. The straw doesn’t lock into the spout so sometime you have to take the lid off to get the straw. When your lid is closed though it doesn’t leak. The lid stays on securely and is easy to carry with the handle.”

Exercise, Exercise, Exercise!

YouTube is filled with a variety of workouts ranging from 5 minutes to over an hour. Anytime you have in your day use it to get some cardio or strength training. Resistance bands are the cheapest options to getting weights at home. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands are made of 100% natural latex and comes with a pamphlet with exercises you can do. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands has a 4.3 out of 5 rating by over 12000 customers. One customer commented, “Love these! Handy to have if you havent the space for weights or gym equipment! Light to heavy bands, you can have a good workout with these and it comes with a handy pouch to keep them in and a handy little exercise booklet.” on the other hand another customer commented, “I have had these bands for several weeks, I use them daily, and thus far they have been perfect. I had never really integrated resistance band exercises into my routine but I am glad i did. These bands are great for a bunch of very effective workouts on your upper and lower body. I wasn’t sure how best to use them but luckily they come with a very straightforward pamphlet that covers a bunch of great excercises. The carrying case is also a nice plus because without it they would add clutter for sure. I definitely recommend! Edit: unfortunately after a month or so my heavy has ripped…so not quite as durable as I had hoped.”

Meal Prep+Water+Little Exercise= A healthier you in 2020. I hope these tips helps you avoid the early January gym crowd and achieve your goals. Happy Trails!

