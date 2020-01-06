Listen To The Sound Hollywood Made When Ricky Gervais Cracked An Epstein Joke At The 2020 Golden Globes Awards Show

Some Hollywood celebrities groaned Sunday night after comedian Ricky Gervais made a joke about the late finance mogul and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gervais drew some negative reactions from the crowd after he said that Epstein did not kill himself, alluding to a viral meme that expresses skepticism over the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Epstein was found hanged in his cell last year, a little over a month after having been charged with sex trafficking in New York.

Throughout his life, Epstein had been connected to countless powerful people, including former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and numerous Hollywood celebrities. (RELATED: Report: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)

“So in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care,” Gervais said.

2. Here’s the clip: Ricky Gervais: “So in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/ILkx36BIiE — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 6, 2020

The Epstein joke was part of an explosive monologue from Gervais, where he chastised Hollywood celebrities for discussing politics, telling them to accept their awards and ” f**k off.”