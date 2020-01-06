‘Human Ken Doll’ Comes Out As Transgender: ‘I’ve Always Felt Like Barbie’

The “human Ken doll” who starred on the U.K.’s “Celebrity Big Brother” came out as transgender Sunday, saying “I’ve always felt like Barbie.”

Thirty-six-year-old Rodrigo Alves has always felt like Barbie on the inside, according to an interview with The Mirror Sunday. The so-called “human Ken doll” will now use “she” and “her” pronouns and go by the name “Roddy.”

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie,” Alves told the Mirror, dressed in heels and a dress. “I finally feel like the real me. Glamorous, beautiful and feminine.” (RELATED: Here’s Some Of The Most Explicit Material Teen Vogue Published In 2019)

Alves has spent over $650,000 attempting to look like Ken, the New York Post reports. The “human Ken doll” has had over 780 surgical procedures, including having four ribs removed, added a “cat-eye lift,” and has had so many nose surgeries that it has begun to sink and disintegrate. Alves is spending more money in efforts to achieve a “D-cup” breast size and bigger lips and hips.

Alves told the Mirror that all the plastic surgery previously performed was to make Alves look like an enhanced version of a man. (RELATED: Trans Woman Hijacks Microphone At LGBTQ Town Hall Q&A, Sounds Off On ‘Anti-Blackness’)

“For years I tried to live my life as a man. I had a fake six-pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms, but I was lying to myself,” Alves said. “I’m a woman and have always had a feminine brain. Now my body matches my mind.”

“I will have a penile inversion and my testicles will be removed. That will be the final step,” Alves added. “Before that I’m having silicone breast implants. I’ll be able to wear dresses that show my cleavage and look sexy. I’m very excited.”

