Afternoon Mirror: Female Journo Skips Makeup, Observers Think She’s Sick

Quote of the Day:

“Hey, if you have a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.”

— Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes in a speech for winning a prize for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. (RELATED: Brad Pitt Reflects On Past Mistakes And Drinking Struggles)

President Donald Trump on Monday morning: “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

MOOD: “98 percent of the chest thumpers on this website re Iran would piss in their pants if they had to go through a security screening at the airport in Tehran.” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag.

A text to The Mirror during the Golden Globes: “Did you know that each of Patricia Arquette’s tits are registered to vote separately?” (Patricia Arquette is an actress who is also a Democratic activist and #NeverTrumper.)

Here she is below, showing off her Golden Globe(s).

During her speech for best actress… she made a point to call out Trump and tell the world that people will look back on this night and “we will see a country on the brink of war.” She begged people to vote in 2020.

New York Mag writer has dream about strange brownies

“I dreamt I was in Napa with friends and I was trying to make Ina Garten’s brownie recipe as a surprise, but it was insane — you had to roll it out like cookie dough, it called for raisins, you were supposed to make a brittle topping from unshelled hazelnuts.” — Josh Barro, columnist, New York Mag. Ina Garten hosts Barefoot Contessa on the Food Network.

Sen. Schatz shits on Trump, supports journalists

“I’m convinced that the desire not to seem wacky prevents journalists from describing what is happening accurately. It is legitimately difficult to not sound a bit crazed in describing what Donald Trump is doing to the country.” — Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

From the mind of George Conway… “Even apart from its relevance the impeachment process, Congress has a duty to conduct serious hearings on the president’s mental state. It has become the most important issue facing the country.” — Conway over the weekend, obviously trying to improve the state of his marriage.

Politico reporter presents problem about ‘stupid troll’ to masses

“So I have a follower ive muted who keeps saying such stupid trollish things that I only see the replies of others who are astounded by his stupid trollish takes. Thinking of blocking. Thoughts?” — Marc Caputo, Politico.

Gentleman, don’t do this sh&t!

“God grant me the confidence of left-wing male journalists who repeatedly dm me links to their stories.” — Sarah Jones, writer, New York Mag. “If you thought you were good I’d say so.”

Ex-Fox Newser lashes back at strangers insulting him on Twitter:

‘How the hell do you even say this?’

“Whether you like Trump or not…and I did not vote for him…this is absolutely correct. Evil was eliminated and a statement was made. Now we shouldn’t hang around in someone else’s back yard. Take out the bully and then leave em to fend for themselves.” — Adam Housley, former Los Angeles senior news correspondent, Fox News.

Sooty (@Sooty37349301) snapped at him, taking the moment to get in a jab at journalists: “I don’t give a toss who you did or didn’t vote for. Why did you find it necessary to specifically say you did Not vote for Trump?! Please don’t say it was to show your objectivity in supporting his action… That’s crap! ‘Journalists’ are notoriously Leftist. No offence [sic].”

Housley replied, “You are part of the problem.”

Karen L. got personal with Housley, taking a crack at his religious convictions: “It amazes me that you and your wife are Christians. As a Democrat you support abortions. As someone who grew up in Napa that’s disappointing!”

Housley snapped back… “How the hell do you even say this? You have no idea what I support and I sure as hell don’t subscribe to either party. You should be ashamed of your tweet. And yes…we believe in God.”

Word to the wise

“If you’re eligible for enlistment in the military and you don’t have plans to enlist and you’re calling for war with Iran, it’s long past time for you to shut the fuck up.” — Charlotte Clymer, publicist, Human Rights Campaign, transgender activist.

Megyn Kelly argues with Daily Beast editor about #MeToo

CNBC: “21% of men say they’re afraid to hire women after #MeToo. Megan Rapinoe isn’t having it.”

NOAH SCHACTMAN, editor-in-chief, The Daily Beast: “21% of men should quit their fucking jobs, then.”

MEGYN KELLY, ex-NBCer, ex-FNCer who helped bring down the late Roger Ailes: “This is so easy to say. The truth is men are scared b/c they don’t trust they’ll be given due process/a fair hearing if accused. Women speaking out is SO IMPORTANT but due process for those accused is also critical for empowerment, esp given realities of who controls corp US.”

NOAH SCHACTMAN: “Megyn, I hear that. But the question wasn’t over due process concerns. It was over hiring women on the first place.”

MEGYN KELLY: “You’re missing the point. The reason they don’t want to hire women is bc they’re afraid of hiring a potential accuser who w/one allegation can ruin their career. We need a fair sys. for all involved so men don’t have this fear & women know they can trust the process.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Smacks Media On Jussie Smollett Story)

Weekend bickering…

Trump on Sunday afternoon: “These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

House Foreign Affairs Committee (2 1/2 hours later): “This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you’re not a dictator.”

Yashar Ali snaps at Washington Examiner reporter

“Great, I’m on the list again. Like I said, I’m proud to be on this list. Come at me with something more substantial @SirajAHashmi. Meanwhile when @SirajAHashmi wants to be treated like a king – he comes to me…smh.”

Hashmi’s list was people who need their phones taken. It included Yashar, President Trump, Judd Legum and Michael Avenatti, former lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Travel Bitches

“There is nothing more infuriating than people blaring on their horns when it’s impossible for you to turn left without getting hit by another car. But yes, please be more impatient and cause a wreck.” — Hayleigh Hoffman, content producer, NBC Washington.

Condolences…

Mike Fitzpatrick, a former GOP congressman from Philadelphia, dies, leaving behind a wife and six children. He was 56. Here.

The Observer

“It seems bad that the American president is publicly threatening war crimes while openly treating his obligation to seek Congress’ approval for any future escalation like toilet paper he’s flushing down his golden toilet, and Republicans are quiet as mice about it.” — Greg Sargent, lefty writer, The Washington Post.

Some NBC/MSNBC news… “You heard it here first! @Shawna is joining the @NBC and @MSNBC family as a contributor! Welcome to the family!!” — Kasie Hunt, MSNBC, referring to Shawna Thomas. (RELATED: Pregnant Anchor Snaps Back At Rude Viewer)

Gossip Roundup

SPOTTED: Sen. Lindsay Graham dines on burger in Georgetown

“SPOTTED @LindseyGrahamSC eating dinner at @Thunderburger #georgetown tonight.” — Mark Wilkins, D.C. paparazzo, on Sunday night. Wilkins says he was there with a male friend.

CONFESSIONAL: Journo reveals childhood celeb crush

“Portia de Rossi was my cuh-RUSSHHH on Ally Mcbeal back when I was a… child.” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, Washington Examiner. Portia de Rossi is now married to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

The Name Dropper

“Steve Bannon told me long ago that we are already in World War 3. Trump is not starting it.” — Patrick Howley, freelance journo, formerly, Big League Politics, Breitbart News, The Daily Caller.

Kathy Griffin dishes about Renee Zellwegger

“I’ve never revealed this before but the first day of my infamous trump photo scandal, I got a sweet text from Zellweger. Something like “hang in there kid, you got this.” Please do not attack her for reaching out to me and being genuine. She knows I tease her, but she gets it.” — Kathy Griffin, comedian, Trump hater.

Brad Pitt has a fan in D.C. media

“Dayuuuuum he is still fine! #BradPitt.” — Sophia Nelson, CNN commentator, watching the Golden Globes Sunday night. She also writes for The Daily Beast and USA Today.

Emily Goodin, political reporter, Daily Mail: “I watch the #goldenglobes2020 to see the dresses. But apparently clothes were out this year.”

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh renews contract for four more years. Trump announced the news at a rally. Of course he did. The two men famously laughed off “golden showers” claim during a golf outing. Here.

Politico Mag writer gets a tongue reading at a spa in Iowa while reporting a story about Marianne Williamson. Spa owners refused to say what treatments Williamson gets when she visits. Here.

Journo skips makeup, readers are concerned she’s sick

“I posted a picture last night of me just chilling on my couch with my cat without makeup on because it was my day off. Since then, I have been overwhelmed by messages from people telling me that they hope I feel better & offering their best home remedies. I’m not sick.” — Kat Timpf, Fox News regular, National Review Online reporter.

On her Instagram, followers tell her to “get well soon.”

Page Six incites Golden Globe watchers to trash Paltrow’s look

“Describe Gwyneth Paltrow’s look in one word. Go.” — Page Six.

A sampling of comments…

4. “I’m gonna go with KitchenCurtainsFromThe60s.”

3. “Cheap.

2. “Needy.”

1. “LOL!! They remind me of the Always panties for incontinence. How do I know this? Uhm, have ‘em in my bathroom closet.”