Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Plum Coat And Blue Fedora

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Lahore, Pakistan October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton truly stunned when she showed up in a gorgeous plum coat and blue fedora for her first public outing in 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve number that went down past her knees in a handful of pictures/clips that surfaced on social media Sunday and Monday.

She stepped out in the look for an outing with Prince William at St. Mary Magdalene church, which is near to the Sandringham Estate, per Harper’s Bazaar. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a pheasant-wrap royal blue hat and high heel boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most recently, the duchess turned heads in a stunning midnight blue gown at a royal reception before the holidays.

Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

(Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

