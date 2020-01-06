Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Plum Coat And Blue Fedora

Kate Middleton truly stunned when she showed up in a gorgeous plum coat and blue fedora for her first public outing in 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve number that went down past her knees in a handful of pictures/clips that surfaced on social media Sunday and Monday.

She stepped out in the look for an outing with Prince William at St. Mary Magdalene church, which is near to the Sandringham Estate, per Harper’s Bazaar. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a pheasant-wrap royal blue hat and high heel boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside family and friends attend Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King’s Lynn, England.|| January 05th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/kZDjKRhR8W — Sukhpreet Kaur (@sukhpreetkaur30) January 6, 2020

The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley at church yesterday https://t.co/s5qGaEofaP pic.twitter.com/XSXC4ZLzNr — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) January 6, 2020

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen for the Sunday Service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham: https://t.co/O6R2vREbXU — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) January 6, 2020

Queen and The Duchess Of Cambridge coordinate in purple for church service https://t.co/8iV4SNYuWY via @Femail — Kate & William Fan (@KateWillFan) January 5, 2020

The #DuchessOfCambridge today wore to church in Sandringham NEW coat, Hicks & Brown navy fedora w/ pheasant feather wrap (ID @emgcollins) REPEAT sapphire drops (debut 2011, 62 wears now), Jaeger quilted clutch (2012, 5), Stuart Weitzman ‘Zipkin’ boots (2011, 3 ‘official’) pic.twitter.com/LwAGSnfQzG — British Royal Fashion Data (@dataduchess2) January 5, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most recently, the duchess turned heads in a stunning midnight blue gown at a royal reception before the holidays.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.