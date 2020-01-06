Khabib’s Manager Ali Abdelaziz Says Conor McGregor ‘Is Not On Our Radar’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has no interest at all in a rematch against Conor McGregor.

In a video posted by TMZ Sports this past Saturday, Abdelaziz said that the legendary UFC fighter "is not on our radar."

You can watch his full comments below.

For what it's worth, Dana White recently said a rematch is very possible if McGregor can beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Khabib beats Tony Ferguson.

The UFC is a simple business as far as I’m concerned. It’s all about money. If Dana White can throw enough money the way of Khabib, then you better believe he’ll fight McGregor again.

This is about cash. It’s not rocket science. The whole fight game is about making money. It’s what motivates all decisions.

As a fan of the UFC, I hope Khabib and McGregor go at it again. UFC 229 was absolutely lit with those two.

The Irish-born star got whipped, and then all hell broke loose. It was everything fans could have ever hoped for.

Never count anything out when it comes to the UFC. Enough money can get anything done. That much is a fact.