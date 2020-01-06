Kirk Cousins Has Cringeworthy ‘You Like That’ Locker Room Reaction After Beating The Saints

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a cringeworthy moment after beating the Saints.

Following the big Sunday win, Cousins felt the need to shout “You like that?” in the locker room. It’s the same thing he did back with the Redskins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, unlike when he did it with Washington, it felt insanely forced this time around.

Why Kirk? Why? Why did that have to be so forced and cringeworthy? You could just tell he’d been thinking about saying that for days.

He had that in his back pocket ready to go. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t come off smooth at all.

At least when he did it with the Redskins it felt authentic.

Kirk Cousins might honestly be one of the most awkward high-profile players in the entire NFL. It’s hard to describe, but everything about him just always feels one degree off.

Of course, who am I to judge? I’m weird as hell and work on the internet for a living.

If it works for Kirk, then it works for him. Now, he plays the 49ers. We’ll see if he can keep the same energy.

If he can, it damn sure won’t matter what I think.