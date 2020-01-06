Lincoln Riley Heavy Favorite To Be The Next Head Coach Of The Dallas Cowboys

Lincoln Riley is expected to be the new coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

According to odds from BetOnline.ag, the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners is the heavy favorite to take over Jerry Jones’ team after Jason Garrett was shown the exit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the full list of odds below.

Odds to be the next Cowboys head coach (BetOnline): Lincoln Riley EVEN

Josh McDaniels +700

Mike McCarthy +700

Urban Meyer +700

Matt Rhule +900

Robert Saleh +900

Eric Bienemy +1200

Greg Roman +1200

Jim Harbaugh +1200

Marvin Lewis +1200

Dan Mullen +2500

Lincoln Riley is an offensive genius. There’s no question about that at all. The man knows how to get the ball into the end zone, and he could get the most out of Dak Prescott.

However, he has yet to win a national title in college. If you can’t beat the best teams in college, what makes you think you can win a Super Bowl?

The last time Riley coached a game, Oklahoma got boat raced off of the field by LSU.

If Jones is going to take a look at former college coaches, then Urban Meyer would make a lot more sense. Now, if the former Ohio State legend doesn’t want the job, then take a shot at Riley.

However, taking aim at the Sooners coach from the jump doesn’t exactly make a ton of sense. Again, if you can’t beat the best college teams, why should we think you can dominate the NFL?

It only gets harder in the pros.

Keep checking back for more updates on the Cowboys and their head coaching situation. This thing sounds like it’s going to get wild.